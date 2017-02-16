Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs meet in Munich

Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs meet in Munich

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian have meet in Munich, press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan wrote it on his page on the social network Facebook, APA reports quoting Novosti-Armenia.

"At the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Karabakh conflict settlement was launched in Munich meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers", Balayan said..

Other details were not disclosed.

News.Az


