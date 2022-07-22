Azerbaijani and Korean MFAs held political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 20-23, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov visited the Republic of Korea, the Press service department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

Within the framework of the visit, on July 21, the next political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries with the participation of delegations led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Yoh Sing-ben.

News.Az