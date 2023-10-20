Azerbaijani and Russian FMs discuss 3+3 regional platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 20, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told News.az.

During the telephone conversation, current prospects on the cooperation agenda between the two countries, the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as, the current situation in the region were discussed.

Ensuring peace and stability in the region, continuation of the efforts made in the direction of establishing a lasting peace based on equal and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the importance of not missing the historical opportunity that emerged in the region today were emphasized.

During the telephone conversation the sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az