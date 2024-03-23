Azerbaijani and Russian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have held a phone talk, the Azerbaijani MFA told News.az.

During the phone call, Bayramov conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which resulted in countless human casualties. The minister wished the injured a fast recovery.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijan, as a country that has experienced terror, strongly rejects all forms and manifestations of terror.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 115 people.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

News.Az