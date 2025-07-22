Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers hold meeting in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, met with Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, during his visit to Istanbul for the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025).

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of military affairs, military-technical collaboration, and military education, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

Both sides emphasized the special importance of IDEF 2025 in further strengthening their strategic partnership.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a “Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security.”

