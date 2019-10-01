Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets exceed 103M manats

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of 1 October 2019, assets of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund stood at more than 103.2 million manats, $213,577, 17,566 euros and 5,000 Russian rubles, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Armed Forces Relief Fund was created by a presidential decree on Aug. 17, 2002.

The fund was established to ensure the development of the Armed Forces at the level of modern requirements, to strengthen the material and technical base and to finance the necessary social measures.

