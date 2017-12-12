Azerbaijani Armed Forces to be given new duties

Azerbaijani Armed Forces to be given new duties

Azerbaijan is considering granting the Armed Forces new duties.

According to Paragraph 10 of Article 4 (basic duties of the Armed Forces) of the revised draft law on the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Armed Forces shall be given an additional duty to ensure information security.

Paragraph 15 of the article grants the Armed Forces an additional duty to fight international terrorism and organized crime.

The draft law will be tabled at the parliament’s plenary session on December 15.

News.Az

