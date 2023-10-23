Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs hold talks within ‘3+3’ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the meeting in the ‘3+3’ format in Tehran, foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, following the meeting, News.az reports.

“The meeting of Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov within the framework of the ‘3+3’ format held in Tehran is one of the steps on the path of peace and friendship between Azerbaijan and Armenia. During the meeting, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia had the opportunity to talk. This meeting will help establish stability and security in the South Caucasus," Abdollahian said.

The ministerial-level meeting featured various aspects of regional cooperation, including politics, economics, security, transit, and energy.

