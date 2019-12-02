Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet on Dec. 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is expected to meet his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Dec. 4 in Bratislava, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers will meet through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the sidedness of the OSCE Ministerial meeting.

News.Az

News.Az