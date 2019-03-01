Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders accept proposal to meet soon: OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) me

The co-chairs also held discussions with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in their respective capitals. The co-chairs were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, said the statement.

“During the meetings in the region, the leaders briefed the co-chairs on their recent conversation on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. The leaders and the co-chairs discussed the situation on the ground and their expectations for next steps,” the co-chairs noted.

In the statement, the co-chairs assessed positively the continuing lack of casualties on the line of contact. They also welcomed the developing discussions in the region about preparing populations for peace.

The leaders accepted the Minsk Group co-chairs’ proposal to meet soon under their auspices, read the statement.

Following their visit to the region, the co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office travelled to Vienna and Bratislava from 28 February to 1 March to brief the Permanent Representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group countries, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák, the statement said.

