Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders hold brief conversation in Egypt

Photo: Report.az

During his visit to Egypt, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a brief, informal conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Summit, News.Az reports, citing local media.

President Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of his U.S. and Egyptian counterparts, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to take part in the summit. 

On Monday, the Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held. 

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Aliyev upon his arrival.


