Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders hold brief conversation in Egypt
Photo: Report.az
During his visit to Egypt, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a brief, informal conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Summit, News.Az reports, citing local media.
President Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of his U.S. and Egyptian counterparts, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to take part in the summit.
On Monday, the Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Aliyev upon his arrival.