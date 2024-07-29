Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army conducts commando exercises for cadets – VIDEO

Under the training plan and program for 2024, commando training exercises are held with the cadets of the Azerbaijan Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the classes, the cadets study the rules of conducting engineering reconnaissance and practical work is held to improve their personal training and combat capabilities.

The cadets of the military institute actively accomplish the assigned tasks.


