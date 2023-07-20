Azerbaijani Army conducts training in the Caspian Sea, helicopters and UAVs are involved (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for the 2023 training year approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, “Khazri Wave” tactical exercises are being conducted in interoperability between the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force, and the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.az.

On July 20, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry attended Naval Forces’ naval base to watch the exercises on conducting combat operations during the protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

First, flowers were laid at the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the Naval Forces’ headquarters territory, the memory of the Great Leader was honored.

Then the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov reported to the Defense Minister about the progress of the exercises and the activities to be fulfilled.

It was reported that protection and defense of Azerbaijan’s territorial sector of the Caspian Sea is organized at a high level by the forces and means of Naval Forces. UAVs and other means continuously monitor Azerbaijani sea waters.

It was emphasized that the purpose of the exercises is to increase the knowledge and skills of commanders and staff officers in the development of joint activities, as well as the management of units in battle in case of threat that may arise in the territorial waters.

In the exercises conducted in three stages, activities on various tasks are carried out.

The Minister of Defense watched the progress of the exercises held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, and highly appreciated the professionalism of the military personnel.

The exercises involve 1,500 servicemen, combat and supply ships of the Naval Forces, guard ships of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, helicopters and UAVs of the Air Force, and armored combat vehicles of the Land Forces.

News.Az