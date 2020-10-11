Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army destroys another Armenian UAV

The Azerbaijani Army has shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

On October 11 at about 08.00 (GMT+4) the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia attempted to carry out a flight in the Mingachevir direction, was destroyed by the Azerbaijan Air Defense Units, the ministry added.


