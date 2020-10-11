Azerbaijani army destroys another Armenian UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army has shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

On October 11 at about 08.00 (GMT+4) the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia attempted to carry out a flight in the Mingachevir direction, was destroyed by the Azerbaijan Air Defense Units, the ministry added.

