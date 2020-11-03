Azerbaijani army eliminates commander of Armenia’s armored battalion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several tanks of the Armenian armed forces were disabled in the defensive sector of the 10th Mountain Rifle Division of the Armenian Armed Forces, stationed in the Agdere direction of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Tuesday.

The ministry added that as a result of the measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the commander of the Armenian 77th separate armored battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Nelson Hakopjanyan, was killed.

News.Az