Azerbaijani army fully abides by humanitarian truce

The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged concentration of a large number of forces by the Azerbaijan Army with the aim of entering Hadrut and the fierce battles conducted in this direction is false and does not reflect reality, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

It should be recalled that the Azerbaijan Army has already liberated Hadrut from occupation several days ago.

The ministry declared that the Azerbaijan Army fully abides by the humanitarian truce and does not conduct active combat actions.

News.Az