Azerbaijani army fully controls Armenia’s “large-scale” exercises - VIDEO

As it has already happened many times, Armenia is trying to present the training that is being conducted with the involvement of a small number of military personnel and equipment as “large-scale” exercises, the ministry said.

“As it can be seen from the presented video, which is the exact opposite of the information spread about allegedly 10,000 troops and a large amount of military equipment involved in the exercises, Armenians again deceive their public by falsifying in a peculiar manner, as they always do,” the report said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

