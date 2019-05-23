Azerbaijani army holds live-fire stage of large-scale drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army held the live-fire stage of the large-scale operational tactical exercises at night, the country’s Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

During this stage, the troops fulfilled the task of repelling the enemy’s attack at nighttime by delivering counterstrikes in various directions, and launched an offensive operation.

The troops practically improved their skills in organizing and practicing various methods of conducting a modern combined-arms operation throughout the exercises held in difficult conditions of mountain relief and electronic warfare environment, and also other characteristic features determined by the concept of these exercises. The efficient use of troops and control systems was also provided.

Motorized rifle and tank units, rocket and artillery units, anti-aircraft missile systems, combat aircraft, and helicopters carried out live-fire, the practical launching of missiles and bombardment in various firing ranges using new weapon systems.

Speaking to military personnel at the end of the live-fire stage, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted the significance of the exercises and highly appreciated the professionalism of the troops.

News.Az

