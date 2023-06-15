Azerbaijani Army neutralizes two Armenian snipers who fired at Lachin checkpoint

Azerbaijani Army neutralizes two Armenian snipers who fired at Lachin checkpoint

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces neutralized two Armenian snipers who fired at the Lachin checkpoint and wounded an Azerbaijani border serviceman, News.az reports.

On June 5, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT+4), a soldier of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, who was on duty at the Lachin border checkpoint, was wounded by shelling from the territory of Armenia.

With retaliatory fire, the enemy’s firing point has been suppressed, and the combat situation is under control of Azerbaijani units.

The wounded soldier received first aid, his life was not threatened.

