Azerbaijani Army prevented excavation of trenches by Armenian armed forces in Yukhari Veysalli

At noon on March 25, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to excavate in the direction of the Yukhari Veysalli settlement of the Fuzuli region for the purpose of engineering preparation of the trench, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az