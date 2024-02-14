Azerbaijani army suppresses another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 14, at 12:25, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights with a quadcopter from their positions located in the direction of Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Istibulag settlement of Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the UAV was forced to retreat, and sabotage was suppressed.

News.Az