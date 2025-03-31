Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army thwarts another attempted provocation by Armenia

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

On March 30, around 21:25, the Armenian Armed Forces once again attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani army, located opposite the village of Gerenzur, using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones.

Thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijani forces, the provocation was successfully thwarted, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Following the failed reconnaissance attempt, from 22:30 on March 30 to 04:35 on March 31, Armenian military units opened fire at Azerbaijani positions using small arms. The attacks were launched from the Goruss, Basarkechar, and Chambarak districts. 


News.Az 

