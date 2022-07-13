Azerbaijani Army’s mechanized units carry out practical training exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army’s mechanized units carried out practical training exercises on driving and fire training, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the training exercises, the driver-mechanics improved their skills in managing combat vehicles, and the gunner-operators improved their abilities in shooting from various types of weapons.

All the assigned tasks were successfully accomplished at the practical training exercises conducted to further improve the combat readiness of mechanized units.

News.Az