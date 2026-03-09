AZAL resumes direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has resumed direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan starting on March 9, 2026.

Flights to Nakhchivan will operate on a regular schedule from March 10, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The resumption follows a temporary suspension of flights after an Iranian drone strike on March 5, 2026, which targeted Nakhchivan International Airport and a local school. AZAL said it continues to monitor the situation closely and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and flights.

Travelers will be promptly informed of any schedule changes.

News.Az