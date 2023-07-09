Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 23:40 on July 8 to 06:05 on July 9, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Yukhari Shorzha and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region, Karchevan settlement of the Agarag region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Bazirkhana and Damirchidam settlements of the Kalbajar region, and Kilit settlement of Ordubad region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

On July 8, starting from 22:35 to 23:10, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha and Kalbajar regions, the ministry informed.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

Moreover, the quadrocopters belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the territories of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Lachin region, and the quadrocopter belonging to illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of the Taghaverd village of the Khojavand region, said the ministry.

As a result of the urgent measures taken, the activities of the quadrocopters, which attempted to conduct flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions, were suppressed.

At the same time, the illegal Armenian armed detachments’ activities on expanding supply routes in various directions, digging trenches, preparing shelters with the involvement of engineering equipment, as well as attempts to install surveillance cameras in combat positions, were stopped as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the ministry added.

