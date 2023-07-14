Azerbaijani army’s positions come under Armenian fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 13, at 22:35, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units stationed in the opposite direction, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, at 01:10 on July 14, the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region were subjected to fire from the opposite positions by the illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions, the ministry stated.

News.Az