Azerbaijani army’s positions in Gadabay come under Armenian fire

On September 14, at about 13:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Dara settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Daryurd settlement of the Gadabay region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the Defense Ministry stated.

