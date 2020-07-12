Azerbaijani Army's servicemen martyred while repelling Armenian attack on border

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 12, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to launch an attack using artillery to seize Azerbaijani positions on the Tovuz direction along the two countries’ border.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army – non-commissioned officer, sergeant Vugar Sadigov and senior soldier Elshad Mammadov were killed while thwarting the enemy attack.

Azerbaijani soldier Khayyam Dashdemirov, who was seriously wounded during the enemy provocation, also died despite the doctors’ efforts.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expressed condolences to the families of the martyred servicemen and wished them patience.

News.Az