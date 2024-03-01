Azerbaijani army’s special forces fulfill special operations tasks (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a tactical-special exercise on the topic "Conducting combat operations in snowdrifts and severe cold" is being conducted with Special Forces’ units and subunits, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Special forces conducted tactical redeployment in high mountain areas by the use of skis and fulfilled tasks on passing rocky terrain and overcoming obstacles in snow-covered areas. Tasks on providing first aid to a wounded serviceman and evacuating him using vehicles designed for difficult terrain, as well as other special operations tasks, were also accomplished by the special forces.

Special forces demonstrated high professionalism during the tactical-special exercise.

News.Az