Azerbaijani army’s tank crews fulfill various exercises (VIDEO)

In accordance with the combat training plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, various exercises on driving and fire training were accomplished with the Azerbaijan Army's tank crews on the combined-arms ranges, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Tank crews overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and successfully accomplished the tasks on driving combat vehicles, destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states.

The main focus of the exercises is to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel, as well as to improve their combat skills.

