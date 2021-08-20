Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani artillerymen leave for Kazakhstan to take part in international contest

  • Politics
The Azerbaijani artillerymen left for Kazakhstan to take part in the "Masters of Artillery" contest to be held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani team was briefed to get acquainted with the rules and conditions of the contest held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani artillerymen with a personnel of 22 people will participate in the contest.


News.Az 

