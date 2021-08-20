Azerbaijani artillerymen leave for Kazakhstan to take part in international contest

The Azerbaijani artillerymen left for Kazakhstan to take part in the "Masters of Artillery" contest to be held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani team was briefed to get acquainted with the rules and conditions of the contest held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani artillerymen with a personnel of 22 people will participate in the contest.

