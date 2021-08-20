Azerbaijani artillerymen leave for Kazakhstan to take part in international contest
- 20 Aug 2021 16:40
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164411
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-artillerymen-leave-for-kazakhstan-to-take-part-in-international-contest Copied
The Azerbaijani artillerymen left for Kazakhstan to take part in the "Masters of Artillery" contest to be held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The Azerbaijani team was briefed to get acquainted with the rules and conditions of the contest held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The Azerbaijani artillerymen with a personnel of 22 people will participate in the contest.