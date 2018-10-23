Azerbaijani artists` works on display at Carrusel de Louvre gallery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani artists continue to conquer the world`s art scene

Works of national artists were presented in ASMAR Art pavilion at the international contemporary art exhibition “Art Shopping” at Carrousel du Louvre gallery, France, AZERTAC reports.

The unique works of talented local and foreign artists including the talented photographer Ali Shokri (Iran), artists Muzaffer Gencher (Turkey) and Tamara Lampardze (Georgia) were put on display in the national pavilion.

Along with works by Asmar Narimanbayova, the pavilion featured works by artists including Eldar Hajiyev, Jamila Rahmanli, Leyla Aliyeva, Fidan Panahova, Dina Valeeva, Natella Hasanova, Nigar Mammadova, Kamala Maharramova, Miraila Abdullayeva, Fatima Efendiyeva, Ayan Gasimli, Anastasia Bolshakova, Fatima Efendiyeva, Ziya Sadigov, Alina Farmanova, Tamilla Ismayilova, Aydan Ismayilova, Leili Ibrahimova, Alena Bandurina, Suraya Ahmedzade, Emil Akhundov, Zinat Akhundova, Mikhail Akhundov, Telli Mammadli, Laman Mirzazade, Ayan Hasanli, Leyla Rzayeva, Fatima Bakikhanova, Leyla Mammadzade and Farah Taleyeva.

Among the exhibited works there are paintings in different genres and directions. The works aroused great interest among the guests of the event, especially they were attracted by works made in the national style.

Over the years, Art Shopping has become the art event in Paris where hundreds of artists can present their artwork to thousands of visitors, art lovers and professional buyers.

News.Az

News.Az