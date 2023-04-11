Azerbaijani athlete reaches final of European Artistic Gymnastics Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has reached the final of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship, which takes place in Antalya (Türkiye), News.az reports.

Nikita Simonov took the sixth position in the qualification of the exercise on the rings, which allowed him to reach the final on this gymnastic apparatus. Simonov's result in qualifying was 14.666 points.

The European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Antalya takes place on April 11-16. Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's artistic gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova and Nazanin Teymurova (women's artistic gymnastics).

News.Az