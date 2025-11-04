Azerbaijani athletes set for historic first at Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will participate for the first time in the XXV Summer Deaflympics, with 20 athletes competing across six sports, announced Namig Novruzov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Deaflympics Committee, during a press conference on preparations for the event.

For the first time, Azerbaijan will also be represented by five female athletes, who will compete in three disciplines — Taekwondo (3 athletes), Karate (1 athlete), and Swimming (1 athlete), News.Az reports, citing local media.

Novruzov emphasized that this milestone reflects the growing involvement, determination, and professionalism of Azerbaijani women in international sports. He also highlighted it as a testament to the country’s commitment to strengthening women’s roles in athletics and promoting gender equality.

The Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics are scheduled to take place from November 15 to 26.

News.Az