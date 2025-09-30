Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team finishes 3rd CIS Games with 22 medals

Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team delivered impressive performances at the 3rd CIS Games, clinching a total of 22 medals as their competitions wrapped up on Tuesday.

The team’s medal haul included four gold, two silver, and sixteen bronze medals, News.Az reports.

The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.


