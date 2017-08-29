Azerbaijani banks switch to enhanced mode of operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Banks and their branches will work in an enhanced mode during Eid al-Adha.

According to the Financial Market Regulatory Authority, 76 structural subdivisions of 23 banks of the country will operate on holidays, in the capital and regions of the country, to serve local residents and tourists, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"2 branches and 2 departments of 4 banks will operate in Baku round the clock," the structure reported.

A special monitoring group consisting of the working staff of the Authority will function during holidays.

News.Az

