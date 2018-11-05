Azerbaijani, Belarusian experts discuss engineering and technical support
In accordance with the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2018 between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus, experts from relevant agencies of both countries are holding a working meeting in Baku.
During the meeting that will last until November 8, the experts will hold discussions on engineering and technical support on the basis of mutual exchange of experience, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.