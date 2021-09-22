Azerbaijani, Belarusian military medical specialists hold working meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Medical Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosted a working meeting on medical support in line with the plan of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the guests were briefed on the organization of surgical and therapeutic services in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as sanitary-hygienic and anti-epidemic measures.

During the meeting, military medical specialists of the two countries exchanged views, in particular, discussed in detail the organization of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, which will last until September 23, the Belarusian delegation will visit the Main Clinical Hospital, the Central Military Polyclinic, the Central Dental Polyclinic, the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, the Center for Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy of the Ministry of Defense.

News.Az