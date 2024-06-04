Azerbaijani border guards ensure security in newly liberated villages of Gazakh - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s border guards continue to ensure security and border protection at a high level in the newly liberated villages in the country’s Gazakh district, News.Az reports citing the State Border Service.

Thanks to the diplomatic skill and purposeful policy of President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the villages of Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhajily in the Gazakh district have been brought under the control of the State Border Service.Security and defence of the state border in these areas are being conducted with utmost precision and efficiency.

News.Az