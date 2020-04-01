Azerbaijani border guards suppresses another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has suppressed another provocation by Armenia’s armed forces on the border, the Azerbaijani State Border Service announced Wednesday.

Starting from 12:25 on April 1, the Armenian army shelled at border-fighting posts near the villages of Mezem and Gushchu Ayrim of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, at military and civilian vehicles moving along the highway in this direction, as well as at citizens engaged in economic activities.

The shelling was carried out by Armenian army units, stationed near Kirans village of Armenia’s Ijevan district. They were using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

As a result of the shelling, military and civilian vehicles were damaged.

The enemy’s provocation has been prevented. The combat positions of the Armenian armed forces have been suppressed by the return fire.

News.Az

News.Az