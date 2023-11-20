Azerbaijani boxer beats Armenian rival to become two-time European champion
20 Nov 2023
Azerbaijani Nijat Huseynov has become a two-time European champion after beating Armenian Rudolf Garboyan 5-0 in the final of the EUBC U22 European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, News.Az reports.
He secured the title in the 51kg weight division.
Another Azerbaijani boxer Azrak Babirov took a silver medal in the 57kg weight class.