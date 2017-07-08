Azerbaijani business sector using artificial intelligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani business sector has been already using BotBox Artificial Intelligence, head of the BotBox project Elmir Aliyev told Trend.

Aliyev added that currently, customers are already testing the system, which will be officially presented to the public in the coming week.

"At present, we are focused on the orders,” he said. “We are working with two companies, which are already testing BotBox, namely an insurance company and a catering company."

BotBox can be used by banks, financial organizations, small and medium-sized businesses.

Earlier, Aliyev said that business activity is built on automation of interaction with the end user. If the user is interested in receiving information about the products offered by the company, the user can do it through BotBox artificial intelligence.

For example, the user will be able to enter the Facebook page of the bank and order a credit card through messenger. In the future, it is also possible to pay for an order through a messenger.

This innovative technology will save time for business and improve the quality of services rendered to the users.

News.Az

News.Az