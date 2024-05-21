Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess player takes fifth place at tournament in UAE

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani chess player takes fifth place at tournament in UAE

The Sharjah Masters chess tournament continues in the UAE, News.az reports.

In the eighth round, a double Azerbaijani-Iranian confrontation was observed:

Aydin Suleymanly tied with Amin Tabatabae, and Magomed Muradli lost to Parham Magsudlu. At the same time, Teymur Radjabov tied and Eltaj Safarli lost.

Suleymanli scored 5.5 points and took fifth place. He is half a point behind the leaders. Muradli has 4.5 points, he took 15th place. Radjabov is in 40th position (4 points), and Safarli is in 55th position (3.5).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      