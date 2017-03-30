Azerbaijani chess player to compete in Vyacheslav Chebanenko Memorial

Azerbaijani chess player to compete in Vyacheslav Chebanenko Memorial

Azerbaijani chess player Sarkhan Hashimov will compete in the Vyacheslav Chebanenko Memorial to be held in Chisinau, Moldova.

The tournament will bring together nearly 50 players from Azerbaijan, England, Ukraine, Israel, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Romania and Qatar.

The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

News.Az

News.Az