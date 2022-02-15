Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess player to test strength at int’l tournament in Serbia

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani chess player to test strength at int’l tournament in Serbia

Azerbaijani chess player Abdulla Gadimbayli will compete at the International tournament “GM Mix Third Saturday 240” to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on February 15-20.

The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

The tournament will bring together 24 chess players, including 9 grandmasters.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      