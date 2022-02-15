Azerbaijani chess player to test strength at int’l tournament in Serbia

Azerbaijani chess player to test strength at int’l tournament in Serbia

Azerbaijani chess player Abdulla Gadimbayli will compete at the International tournament “GM Mix Third Saturday 240” to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on February 15-20.

The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.

The tournament will bring together 24 chess players, including 9 grandmasters.

News.Az