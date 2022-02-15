Azerbaijani chess player to test strength at int’l tournament in Serbia
- 15 Feb 2022 12:29
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170530
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-chess-player-to-test-strength-at-intl-tournament-in-serbia Copied
Azerbaijani chess player Abdulla Gadimbayli will compete at the International tournament “GM Mix Third Saturday 240” to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on February 15-20.
The Swiss system tournament will feature 9 rounds.
The tournament will bring together 24 chess players, including 9 grandmasters.