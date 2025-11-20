Azerbaijani chess players to compete at 2025 World Rapid & Blitz Championships

Azerbaijani chess players to compete at 2025 World Rapid & Blitz Championships

Azerbaijani chess players are preparing to compete at the FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2025, set to take place in Doha, Qatar.

A total of 14 players will represent the country, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Eltaj Safarli, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Mahammad Muradli, and Aydin Suleymanli, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The women’s lineup features Gunay Mammadzade, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Zeynab and Turkan Mammadyarova.

Running from December 25 to 30, the championship will gather multiple world champions, many of the sport’s top-rated grandmasters, and emerging talents.

The event features a prize fund exceeding €1,000,000, distributed across both the Open and Women’s competitions.

News.Az