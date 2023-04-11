Azerbaijani chess players to compete at 3rd European Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani team comprising of Shahriyar Mammadyarov and Gunay Mammadzade will test their strength at the European Pair Blitz Chess Championship 2023, which will take place on June 19, 2023, in Krakow, Poland, as the accompanying event and part of the European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023, News.Az reports.

Eight teams (ECU members) are invited according the best combined Pair FIDE Classical rating as of March 1, 2023. The invited teams are from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, France, Poland, Romania, Germany, Armenia and the Netherlands.

The top four teams, to compete in round-robin tournament, will qualify for the playoffs.

News.Az