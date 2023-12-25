Azerbaijani chess players to compete at FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has named a 17-member team to compete in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships 2023 to be held in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on December 25-31, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Vugar Asadli, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Kanan Garayev, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Laman Hajiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarova and Khayala Abdulla.

The five-day tournament will bring together the world’s top chess players, vying for the title of the World Champion in Rapid and Blitz across the Open and Women’s categories.

News.Az