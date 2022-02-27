Azerbaijani citizens leaving Ukraine can enter Turkiye in transit: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani citizens, who left the country by crossing the border to neighboring countries, can enter Turkiye by land in transit through the territory of Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Azerbaijani citizens, who left Ukraine by crossing the land border to neighboring countries, can go Bulgaria through all checkpoints between Romania and Bulgaria, and from there, having entered the territory of Turkiye, go to Azerbaijan.

"Taking into account the fact that the Azerbaijani citizens left the territory of Ukraine in connection with the conflict, the Bulgarian side temporarily canceled the visa regime for transit through the territory of the country. At the same time, our citizens must present a travel document (passport or certificate of return) at the border checkpoint," the ministry added.

The ministry also said that due to the humanitarian situation, the Bulgarian side will not necessarily require a COVID passport and a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from Azerbaijani citizens wishing to cross the land border.

For any questions, citizens of Azerbaijan can contact the following official bodies:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania:

Phone: +407 487 77744, +407 409 90079

Email: bucharest@mission.mfa.gov

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria:

Phone: +359895002732

Email: sofia@mission.mfa.gov.az

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkiye (Ankara city):

Phone: +905550310007

Email: ankara@mission.mfa.gov.az

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the Turkish city of Istanbul:

Phone: +905441040111

Email: istanbul@mission.mfa.gov.az

The ministry earlier informed that Azerbaijani citizens can leave Ukraine in the direction of Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Baku once again appealed to Azerbaijani citizens permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine, visiting the country for tourism or educational purposes in connection with the situation in Ukraine, and advises them to stay away from areas where there are armed forces and facilities, stay at home or in a safe place, refrain from traveling.

In connection with special cases, our citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv by phone (+380 73) 5050000 and e-mail kiev@mission.mfa.gov.az, the Honorary Consulate in Kharkov - (+38057) 7000531 and info.azconsulate@gmail.com.

News.Az