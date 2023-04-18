Azerbaijani community appeals to UK’s FM over Azerbaijani soldiers captured in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairwoman of the London-based British Azerbaijani Community Farida Panahova addressed a letter to UK Foreign Minister James Cleverley regarding the Azerbaijani soldiers captured in Armenia, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

A letter clarifies the reason of capture of the Azerbaijani soldiers Babirov Agshin Gabil oglu, born in 2004, and Akhundov Huseyn Ahliman oglu, born in 2003 and draws attention to the fact that the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army were tortured and inhumanly treated.

She assessed this incident as a violation of international humanitarian laws by Armenia.

The letter highlights the investigation and proper evaluation of the above-said violence, including the violence committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani prisoners of war and civilian prisoners, and 3,890 missing Azerbaijanis over the past 30 years.

Armenia’s breach of its obligations under the Geneva Convention, Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment was one more time underlined in the letter.

Strongly condemning the fact of torture, the community head called on the British minister to react to the fact of violence.

“UK should not turn blind eye to this fact and should demonstrate solidarity with the Azerbaijani government. We believe that by defending human rights, we can make the world a safer and fairer place for all”, - the letter concludes.

News.Az